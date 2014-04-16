Cheap Ticket Sorted Launches Ticket Discounts with New Independent Ticket Seller System

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- In an age of instant online streaming many people are predicting the death of cinema, but with such a premium on consumable media being instantly available and for a low price, one of the unexpected effects has been to drive up a premium on live events at which individuals simply ‘had to be there’. Live music, theatre, sports events and Las Vegas shows and command a new demand from fans and this has driven prices up and made tickets more scarce. Cheap Ticket Sorted is a website that offers a revolutionary approach to finding tickets, which helps people get cheap tickets quickly.



The site promotes independent ticket sellers who buy in bulk and pass on the savings to customers, and can do so for everything from Luke Bryan’s 2014 tour (www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Luke-Bryan-Tour-Tickets.aspx) to big discounts on Major League Baseball and concerts of all kinds (www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Cheap-Concert-Tickets.aspx).



The site is regularly updated and each update comes with a biography of the artist, team or show in question together with video material where possible, information on the tour locations and dates and links to cheap tickets.



A spokesperson for Cheap Ticket Sorted explained, “As well as offering cheap deals, we help fans save time too, as they can book right from their sofa online without having to rack up a huge phone bill on hold or having to travel to stadiums to try and get hold of returns. Tickets are available all the time and can be bought whenever the user is ready, the tickets are usually emailed directly to them after the purchase so they needn’t worry about buying them last minute. The fact that we are offering tickets that have already sold out at discount process with a high level of convenience means our site is gathering a huge following. We suggest live event goers check back regularly to get the best deals.”



About Cheap Ticket Sorted

Cheap Ticket Sorted is a unique opportunity for fans of music and independent ticket sellers to connect and benefit from one another’s services, together with additional information on the latest live events and tours across genres and performance styles. Whether theatre, music, Las Vegas shows or sports events, the site can help people find cheap tickets even after major providers claim to have sold out, and even at the last minute. For more information please visit: http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/