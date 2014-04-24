Cheap Ticket Sorted Releases Great Ticket Deals on Musical Tours of Matilda and the Lion King

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Matilda has been called one of the most exciting new musicals of the last ten years, with songs by comedian Tim Minchin that capture the spirit of childhood ambition, and give a showcase central performance to young women in the musical theatre world. The Lion King on the other hand is a remarkable reinvention of the Disney classic that takes the show to Africa, and provides amazing opportunities for black actors. Cheap Ticket Sorted is now offering tickets for these shows as they embark on US national tours.



Matilda (http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Matilda-the-Musical-Tickets.aspx) is currently playing in New York and London and the site offers a full summary and rundown of the play, its plot, themes and context and the production values and creative talent behind bringing it to the stage.



The Lion King (http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/pages/Lion-King-Tickets.aspx) is embarking on a national tour in September and will go through several US states as well as Japan, the UK, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Germany.



For both these shows, Cheap Ticket Sorted provides links to independent providers who can offer tickets for these marquee shows at cheaper prices than mainstream providers even after those same providers have sold out of tickets.



A spokesperson for Cheap Ticket Sorted explained, “We are thrilled that our expansion into theatre tickets has gone as well as it has, attracting whole new audiences to our site to benefit from the cheap tickets we offer. We want to help real fans that weren’t able to afford the extortionate tickets that sell out overnight to see their favorite shows for a price they can afford, and enjoy these unforgettable live experiences. Our Theatre section is really beginning to thrive and we are adding new and exclusive cheap ticket deals all the time, so check back regularly for more information.”



About Cheap Ticket Sorted

Cheap Ticket Sorted brings together fans of music and independent ticket sellers so they can benefit from one another’s services, plus detailed information on the latest live events and tours across genres and performance styles. Whether theatre, music, Las Vegas shows or sports events, the website helps people locate cheap tickets even after major providers claim to have sold out, and even at the last minute. For more information please visit: http://www.cheapticketsorted.com/