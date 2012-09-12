Cheap Trainers from Leading Designers Now in Stock at Get the Label

Warrington, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Get The Label, a leading online fashion retailer, recently announced the addition of a new range of cheap designer trainers to its website.



The range, which includes footwear from leading brands such as Nike, Adidas, Fred Perry, Lacoste, Fenchurch, FILA, and Reebok caters for men, women and children. Get the Label’s cheap designer trainers, available in a variety of colors and styles, are being sold for prices up to 70% off of the retail price. Their online footwear selection is comfortable and stylish, and perfect for customers of any age.



Besides trainers, the retailer also stocks clothes and accessories for men, women, and children. With over 40 brands to choose from, including top sellers Puma, Teddy Smith, Tresspass, Weekend Offender, Avia, Ashworth, Voi Jeans, Converse, Penguin and Henleys, customers are sure to find the item that they are searching for.



The website is organized for easy access to all sections, including the “New In” category for new arrivals, and the “Sale” category for further discounted items. Within each section, shopping is simplified—customers can select a type of item, brand, size, and color to narrow their search considerably.



Get The Label’s site also has a unique feature called Payday Picks, where the most popular purchases appear on the homepage, so that customers can treat themselves to trendy items that others like.



Get The Label accepts most major payment methods, such as credit card and PayPal. Next-day delivery, applicable to orders placed before 4 PM, is also available so that items can be delivered on the next working day. The company offers customers full refunds and exchanges on unworn items within 21 days of purchase.



Customers are encouraged to sign up for the company’s newsletter to receive details on the latest offers.



About Get The Label

GetTheLabel.com, a division of Topgrade Sportswear Limited, is an online fashion retailer for the whole family. It offers clothing, footwear and accessories direct to the public from leading high street fashion and sport brands. The site offers massive savings off of leading brands and is 100% secure.