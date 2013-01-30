Web Host ValueHost.co Officially Goes Live

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- ValueHost.co, a premium based value web host, is thrilled to announce the arrival an launching of their premium web hosting service. The new value based hosting service is being targeted towards new internet start-ups with quality, yet budget hosting in mind.



With the global economy still sputtering, ValueHost.co has rolled out 4 bargain web hosting packages ranging from $5 a year to $12 a year. Without sacrificing hosting quality, ValueHost.co has brought high quality, premium web hosting to the global public at value pricing. Rebekah Hudson, managing partner at ValueHost.co states, "We understand times are still tough for millions of people around the globe. We want everyone to have the chance to start an online company without shelling out too much money, or settling for poor quality servers."



The four value based hosting packages feature standard premium attributes seen mainly on higher priced web host. These standard features include, but are not limited to:



Fast Dallas, TX Based Servers

Green Hosting

Unlimited Domain Hosting

Unlimited eMail Accounts

1 Click Script Install

Secure Shell, SSL, FTP, Stats

CGI, Ruby (RoR), Perl, PHP, MySQL

Money Back Guarantee

Stats & Analytics

Easy Website Builder

Automatic Nightly Backups

ECommerce Ready Scripts

and most importantly, a 99.9% Network Uptime Guarantee



To find out more about the 4 new value based hosting packages, visit http://www.ValueHost.co/web-hosting-plan and easily compare the plans. If you need a blog installed, ValueHost.co offers to setup a blog completely free of charge, as well as general free site migration.



About ValueHost.co

ValueHost.co provides professional grade web hosting starting at $5 per year. Featuring unlimited email accounts, unlimited databases, unlimited domain, FTP a more. ValueHost.co provides the latest in scripting language, easy web site builders, Free website migration, green hosting, analytics an so much more. ValueHost.co is quickly becoming the choice of blogs and new start-ups around the world.