CheapBIZClass Guarantees 70% Saving on Business Class Flight Tickets

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Business class flights are a completely different experience from the economy class cattle market, which can be difficult to endure at times. Seats are spacious and comfortable with ample leg room and often better features and food, as well as dedicated staff. This usually comes at a higher price, but CheapBIZClass can guarantee a 70% savings on last-minute business class deals.



Once on the website, visitors can easily enter their travel details in a simple and hassle-free form located on the homepage. Once those details are entered, CheapBIZClass takes care of the rest, quoting clients the lowest rate possible before confirming details over the phone.



The site has no shortage of testimonials attesting to the tens of thousands saved by using the service, and they make sure to list the major airlines they are able to secure discounts from, including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic.



Anthony Cherkas, the founder of CheapBIZClass, explains “Our methods are known to few, which unfortunately means that many people are paying a great deal more for last-minute business class tickets. The key to securing these discounts is changing one’s perspective: most customers booking at the last minute are desperate to get to their destination fast and so are willing to pay more, but airlines are desperate to fill seats and are willing to discount. We broker these connections to make sure people save their money to spend at their destinations, while travelling in comfort and style. We urge customers to visit the website to see what we can do for them.”



About CheapBIZClass

CheapBIZClass specializes in helping business travelers find cheap business class tickets, often when time is not on their side. Their customers often save 70% or more off lastminute, business class fare. CheapBIZClass has more than 30 years of experience working deeply in the travel industry. They know every route, airline, and seat. They also have connections inside the airlines to get unpublished fares, one-of-a-kind promotions, free upgrades, and special discounts that only the most savvy travellers know how to access. For more information, please visit: http://cheapbizclass.com/