CheapBIZClass to Accept Bitcoin on Domestic and International Flights

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Air travel is an increasingly essential mode of transport in a rapidly globalizing world, and both domestic and international flights are becoming more common business expenditure. However, economy class makes the experience deeply uncomfortable, especially for regular travelers, and can even affect health. Business class on the other hand, though the ultimate in comfort and relaxation, can be prohibitively expensive for small and developing businesses. CheapBIZClass is a website dedicated to getting business people fantastic deals and rates on Business Class fares, and has now decided to accept Bitcoin as a currency.



Bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with a number of retailers across a wide range of industries now accepting Bitcoins, with CheapBIZClass being one of the firsts to accept bitcoins for travel.



CheapBIZClass offers cheap airfare on business class travel on round trips, one way and multi city journeys, and offer regular special offers to give individuals even more incentive to book with them. The company has long standing affiliations with major airlines and can even get discount rates for in demand destinations.



A spokesperson for CheapBIZClass explained, “Bitcoin is an exciting new currency that has made headlines because it is underwritten by no nation state, and has seen a bumpy ride to relevance as more and more early adopters accept the currency for mainstream everyday transactions. We offer amazing rates on business class travel, and by using Bitcoin savvy users can save even more by playing the exchange rates, which still vary abruptly in comparison to physical currencies.”



About CheapBIZClass

CheapBIZClass specializes in helping business travelers find cheap business class tickets, often when time is not on their side. Their customers often save 70% or more off last minute, business class fare. CheapBIZClass has more than 30 years of experience working deeply in the travel industry. They know every route, airline, and seat. They also have connections inside the airlines to get unpublished fares, one-of-a-kind promotions, free upgrades, and special discounts that only the most savvy travelers know how to access. For more information, please visit: http://www.cheapbizclass.com/