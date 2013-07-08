CheapBizClass.com Expands Selection of Cheap Business Class Tickets

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Business class travel is significantly more comfortable than economy. In recent years, airlines have been competing to offer better services to their business class passengers, including flat beds and gourmet meals. However, all this comfort doesn’t come cheap, with business class tickets costing considerably more than the same flight in economy.



One business class travel website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is CheapBizClass.com, a site dedicated to providing business class tickets at a significantly discounted price. The site is widely regarded as the best place on the internet to buy discounted flight tickets, and has come into further prominence by adding even more steeply discounted fares to their site.



CheapBizClass makes it extremely easy to purchase cheap business class tickets. Site visitors simply enter their desired flight details into a small form and the site takes care of the rest, searching through thousands of cheap business class flights. The fares on the site can be up to half of the standard business class price. There are tickets for almost every destination, on all of the major airlines.



In addition to business class fares, CheapBizClass.com also offers discounted fares on first class tickets too.



A spokesperson for the website said: “For consumers, finding cheap business class flights is difficult. Airlines naturally want to sell these seats for as much money as possible. This leads to a long and often fruitless search for travellers who want to save money on premium cabin airfares. Our site makes it incredibly quick and easy to find cheap business class tickets. The search function on our site searches through our entire database of thousands of cheap deals. We have much cheaper business class fares than any other site. That’s because we have 10 years of experience in the travel industry. We know exactly how to get business class seats as cheaply as possible.”



About CheapBizClass.com

CheapBizClass.com sells significantly discounted business class and first class airfares on a variety of routes and airlines. For further details click here.



For more information please visit http://www.CheapBizClass.com