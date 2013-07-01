CheapCarBreakdownCover.com Launches to Help Drivers Save on Breakdown Cover

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Cars are complex machines, and they have always been fairly temperamental. They have an unfortunate habit of breaking down at the worst possible moment, and few drivers have the technical skills required to repair a car themselves. Even if they do, they are likely to be without tools and parts if they are at the side of the road. That’s why breakdown cover is an incredibly valuable service for motorists.



One breakdown cover related site that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is CheapCarBreakdownCover.com. This new site has launched to help motorists across the UK and Europe save money on breakdown cover. The site is quickly becoming regarded as one of the best online resources for motorists.



The site consists of two parts: a fast comparison engine and a comprehensive guide to breakdown cover. The comparison engine is extremely simple to use. Visitors to the site can input the type of cover they want and they are instantly shown the price for that level of cover from the big four roadside assistance companies. This is perfect for site visitors who don’t have much time and just want to quickly determine the cheapest cover for them.



The guide to breakdown cover goes into a lot more detail. It helps visitors understand the levels of cover that these companies offer, and the different types of cover they provide. The guide is well written and informative, and is essential reading for anyone who wants to get the best value breakdown cover available.



There are pages dedicated to each company. The page for the AA (which can be found at http://CheapCarBreakdownCover.com/The-AA) examines the history of the company and discusses the service they provide. There is a similar page for the RAC (which can be found at http://CheapCarBreakdownCover.com/RAC) Green Flag, and GEM.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Roadside assistance is a vital lifeline for many drivers. Even brand new cars can break down occasionally, so it’s extremely wise to invest in breakdown cover. There are many different options available for breakdown cover, and it can be a fairly confusing marketplace for drivers. Our site is designed to make it much easier for drivers to get the cover they need at the lowest possible price.”



About CheapCarBreakdownCover.com

For more information please visit http://CheapCarBreakdownCover.com