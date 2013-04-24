CheapCarInsuranceAuto.com Releases List of the Most Inexpensive Mid-Sized Cars to Insure

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- CheapCarInsuranceAuto.com, a website that is devoted to helping people save money on their auto insurance by offering comparison quotes, has just released a list of the cheapest mid-size sedans to insure.



Thanks to their budget-friendly price, great fuel economy and roomy interior, mid-sized sedans have continued to be one of the most popular types of cars in the United States. Although they share a lot of traits in common, the cost to insure mid-sized sedans can vary significantly between the various makes and models. For anybody who is considering purchasing a new or pre-owned mid-sized sedan, knowing ahead of time which ones are the most reasonable to insure is very important.



The newly-posted list on CheapCarInsuranceAuto.com includes the national average car insurance premium amount for 12 popular and common family sedans. Although insurance rates can vary significantly depending on who is driving the vehicle and which company they are working with, the list does offer a good idea of which mid-sized sedans feature the cheapest car insurance.



Coming in at number one is the Honda Accord LX. According to the new article, this mid-sized sedan typically boasts extremely cheap car insurance; for example, the national average annual premium for the vehicle is $1,348. In second place is the Toyota Camry SE, with an average yearly premium of $1,361. To see the rest of the list, drivers are welcome to visit the CheapCarInsuranceAuto.com website at any time.



To find out how much it would cost to insure one of the vehicles that is included on the new list, drivers may use the car insurance comparison tool that is featured on the website.



“It doesn’t matter where in the USA you are from, what car you drive and what type of coverage you need. We can help you get a truly cheap auto insurance quote,” an article on the user-friendly website noted, adding that drivers who used the comparison tool in March, 2013 were able to get up to 73 percent in savings.



“Average annual savings are currently at $577. It is quick, free and secure.”



