Cheaper Car Insurance Online Deals Found at Centris Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- There is always an easier and less expensive alternative for car insurance and Centris Insurance is helping car owners find cheaper car insurance online with its free comparison tool.



Centris Insurance just announced that its car insurance comparison system is now even more comprehensive. They recently added more insurance companies and discount deals to their online quote comparison tool. They claim that their site can save customers up to 30 percent less on new and existing car insurance policies.



“Our mission is simple, yet very precise. Help customers get cheap auto insurance quotes by comparing rates from different insurance companies based on city or state. We go beyond this by providing helpful articles, tips and information to ensure our visitors are knowledgeable and educated car insurance buyers,” according to centrisinsurance.net. As they state, they try to ensure that visitors to the site fully understand their auto insurance needs, options and what's available before making a purchase.



The steps to get cheaper coverage are just a few keystrokes away with Centris Insurance’s unique insurance comparison deals program. Auto insurance rates are largely associated with location. Which is why this is the first question auto insurance visitors are asked on the site. Visitors simply type their zip code in to a search box and they will start to receive free quotes from top providers in their area. The site will also ask for car model and year. Shoppers can then choose their preferred quote and continue to customize the policy by adding coverage options. There are a number of add-ons available, but not limited to: liability coverage, medical payments coverage, underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage and more.



Centris Insurance Website goes above and beyond providing insurance quotes by offering advice articles and tips on shopping for the best car insurance deal. Articles such as “3 Steps to Reduce Your Car Insurance” and “Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes” cover auto coverage more in depth.



More About Centris Insurance

Centris Insurance is made up of a team of experts in the car insurance industries. They have a combined experience of over 15 years in the insurance industry and over 25 years in the automotive business in general. Their website provides free unbiased advice and independent auto insurance quotes online from a large number of insurance providers to ensure their visitors get a quality insurance at an affordable price. For more information, visit http://www.centrisinsurance.net/our-company.php