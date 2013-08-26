Cheapest Prices for FIFA 14 CD Key Pre Order Now Available Well Before the Release Date

Palo Alto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- The much-awaited FIFA 14 is going to be officially released in the North America on September 24th while its global release date is September 27th. But all game enthusiasts can now pre-order the FIFA 14 CD Key on the website FIFACDKeys.com and can rest assured of the best prices. The site offers the Ultimate Team Packs for the FIFA 14 game and allows players to build their ultimate team of players to enjoy this exciting game, as soon as it releases officially.



The site thus brings good news for soccer fans and brings them the opportunity to grab the authentication CD key at the earliest and jump into the action as soon as the game is released officially. Football is a popular game and over 20 million people enjoy the game on a regular basis. For millions of soccer or football fans, it could be a matter of impatience to wait for the game release. All these fans can now make sure that they secure the FIFA 14 CD Key well before the release date.



Once the game is released, everyone will rush to grab the CD key and people can be trapped in the mad rush, as delivering the CD key to millions of soccer fans would require several days’ time. Moreover, prices will also rise up with the growing popularity and demand for the game. This is the reason why many sensible game lovers will prefer to pre-order the CD key for the FIFA 14. The spokesperson for the site maintains that they already have started receiving pre-orders from the worldwide gamers. He says, “We are catering to both North American as well as worldwide gamers and accepting pre-orders in large numbers.”



The spokesperson says that they are receiving pre-orders for FIFA 14 CD Key on a daily basis and the number will keep growing with the release date approaching nearer. However, he requests online gamers to place a pre-order as early as possible to avoid the rush time and enjoy great prices too. Thus, all soccer fans or online gamers can rush to place the pre-order for the CD key and visit the website http://www.fifacdkeys.com/



About FIFACDKeys.com

FIFACDKeys.com has been in the business of authentication CD keys, Gift Cards, Game Time Cards etc since 2004. With years experience in the industry, they are capable of fulfilling the huge demand of the worldwide online gaming enthusiasts. They dedicate their services to offer instant delivery, 24/7 customer service and guaranteed transaction security to all game players.



For Media Inquiries:

Contact Person: Ms.Emma

Phone: 1-(650)-461-9387

E-mail: support@fifacdkeys.com

Website: http://www.fifacdkeys.com/