CheapestStraighteners.co.uk Launches New Comparison Site for Christmas 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- With Christmas imminently approaching, CheapestStraighteners.co.uk has launched a fantastic new look for Christmas 2013.



“We can beat any competitor in quality or price, and we are proud to introduce our new look website to those looking for a Christmas bargain. People can compare prices on GHDs from authorised UK retailers.” says, the senior sales manager.



The market for GHD stylers has increased dramatically as the brand has rose to prominence. This has also lead to an explosion in fakes and imitation websites selling GHDs for prices that are almost to hard to resist.



Fraudsters are raking in millions by flooding the internet with fake goods to prey on hard-up Christmas shoppers.



More than 8,000 illegal websites peddling copies of designer brands have already been identified by experts.



Counterfeit toys, computer consoles and games, handbags, shoes and beauty products are a goldmine for the bootlegger gangs.



Phony goods worth £1billion were sold last Christmas.



John Styler owner of CheapestStraighteners.co.uk has this to say about the rise of fake websites: "There is a huge market for cheap GHDs at this time of year and knock-offs are prevalent. Whilst it may seem like a terrific bargain at the time these cheaper GHDs come with no warranty and are nowhere near as good as the real thing, often they are assembled on the cheap in China and sold to unwitting consumers. Best case scenario the customer gets a sub-par product, worse case they get a dangerous product that isn't certified."



About CheapestStraighteners.co.uk

Launched in 2013 Cheapest Straighteners offers premium quality GHD hair stylers at affordable prices, and all their products come from authorised UK retailers such as Amazon. Moreover, with a perfect online presence, CheapestStraighteners is able to serve its clients on any internet connected device.



For more information please visit http://cheapeststraighteners.co.uk/