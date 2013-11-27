CheapestStraighteners.co.uk Launches Redesigned Site to Curb Piracy This Holiday Season

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- CheapestStraighteners.co.uk has launched a beautifully redesigned website for Christmas 2013, which includes a new feature for consumers to compare prices on GHD flat iron styling tools from authorized UK retailers.



“We can beat any competitor in quality or price, and we are proud to introduce our website's new look and features in time to help those looking for a Christmas bargain.” says, the senior sales manager.



As the GHD brand has risen in prominence, the market for GHD flat irons has increased dramatically. This has lead to an explosion of websites claiming to carry official GHD products. The market is flooded with imitation GHD styling tools at prices that are almost too hard to resist this gift-giving season.



"There is a huge market for GHD products at this time of year and imitation goods are prevalent," says John Styler, owner of CheapestStraighteners.co.uk. "Whilst it may seem like a terrific bargain at the time, these cheaper and unlicensed products come with no warranty and are nowhere near as good as the real thing. They are often assembled cheaply in foreign countries and then sold to unwitting consumers. Best case scenario the customer gets a sub-par product, worse case they get a dangerous product that isn't certified."



Experts have identified more than 8,000 illegal websites peddling copies of designer brands. Pirates are raking in millions by flooding the internet with fake goods at prices that can hardly be passed up by bargain-seeking holiday shoppers. Counterfeit toys, computer consoles and games, handbags, shoes and beauty products are a goldmine for these unethical businesses. Last year, £1 billion worth of pirated and knock-off goods sold during the holiday season.



CheapestStraighteners.co.uk, with its exciting new look and ability to provide price comparisons from authorized UK retailers, provides consumers with the best prices on genuine GHD flat iron Styling tools. There is no need to visit pirate websites or to purchase imitation products, which do not carry the GHD warranty, but which may also be dangerous.



About CheapestStraighteners.co.uk

Launched in 2013 Cheapest Straighteners offers premium quality GHD flat iron styling tools at affordable prices, and all their products come from authorized UK retailers such as Amazon. Moreover, with a perfect online presence, CheapestStraighteners is able to serve its clients on any internet connected device. They also offer a range of gifts for Christmas found at http://cheapeststraighteners.co.uk/category/christmas/