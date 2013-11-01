CheapInsuranceList.com- the Best Tips to Avoid Fake Car Insurance

Spokane Valley, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- CheapInsuranceList.com is a genuine and trustworthy blog site that posts the latest on insurances, and their newest blog post on tips to avoid a fake car insurance is an article imparting highly useful guidelines to prevent the risk of falling into the trap of fake auto insurances. Insurance industry is becoming bigger and stronger as each day passes as every smart and practical individual knows the importance to insure for future mishaps. Accidents and misfortunes cannot be foreseen and hence, insurance business has always been blooming by the day. Corporate individuals don’t hesitate to involve themselves in multi-billion insurance investments. This reinstates the fact that hundreds of thousands of dollars are invested everyday in insurance companies in order to have a stable future. And as far as cars are concerned, they are the most prone to sudden accidents and that is the main reason for insurance companies earning more dollars every year. Where great money is involved, frauds and scams come as a part and parcel with it.



The number of fraudulent acts is increasing by the day in the United Sates and it is a way bigger problem than one might perceive. The people who commit the fraud have become increasingly creative with innovative ways that the smartest of individuals can fall prey to their undesired activities. This is exactly why CheapInsuranceList.com has listed down few precautious steps for everyone who is planning to invest in auto insurances. The scam can take place either internally or externally. Internal frauds are similar to when people in the position take the corrupt way by trying to earn more than what they are supposed to. The external frauds take place when individuals get involved in using fake policies so that they can obtain an insurance claim they didn’t register for. Also, external frauds includes individuals with fake identities who act as brokers and fool the clients by stating that they have truly applied for a legal policy. The latter are the most dangerous because they are the hardest to suspect. CheapInsuranceList.com’s blog post shares four very essential tips to reveal the external frauds suspects.



Most of the external frauds are well planned and organized that one will not even think twice that a real deal has not been made with a legal broker. The modern technology has been exploited at the hands of these scam runners and the victim is the greatest sufferer. So, the key is to be vigilant.



The main precautionary measures that one needs to determine if the auto insurance is the real deal are as follows:-



- Ask their licenses

- Look for a hint of legitimacy

- Contact or search the company

- The cost



The four points mentioned above have a great deal of weightage mainly because of the great risks involved. Licenses play an important role when involved in any kind of monetary business, so an insurance company has to own a state license and other documentation proof to establish their legitimacy. Agents and brokers that one is dealing with also needs to be state certified with regards to writing auto insurance policies. When they refuse to present these licenses, one should figure out that something is definitely devious.



An auto insurance deal has a routine lingo that is distinct to those particular documents. CheapInsuranceList.com with its newest blog post presents one with the most used components that are a part of the auto insurance document. Go through them and one will be able to spot discrepancies in the absence of the essential elements.



If the company that one is dealing with has a weird or funny name, there is definitely room for suspicion. Also, if there are no specific associations to a larger company or auto insurance group one can carry out few checks. The blog post informs readers what to do when they are apprehensive about such a thing.



The easiest trap that people usually fall into is by getting tempted by low costs. Auto insurance policies are extremely expensive. The blog post consists of the minimum high cost that a genuine insurance company would charge for the same. If the company one is dealing with is asking for too low monthly payments, it is easy to assume that one is at risk. To find out more about Avoiding Fake Insurance go to: http://cheapinsurancelist.com/how-to-avoid-getting-fake-car-insurance



The most reliable and honest online platform, CheapInsuranceList.com is an informative resource with regards to car, home, health, life, motorcycle and small business insurance. It is similar to an online library to locate the most sought after insurance articles, tips and tools to help readers. The main aim is to help readers make an informative buying decision. It was started with a mission to offer easy-to-understand information related to insurances. The blog site only uses white-hat organic marketing techniques so one can be assured of its sincerity.



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