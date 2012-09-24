CheapSurfboardRacks.com Offers Largest Online Collection of Surfboard Racks in the US

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- As soon as the work week is over, surfers from around the world flock to nearby beaches in the hopes of catching the perfect wave. However, in order to get the surfboard to the beach safely, surfers need a good surf rack. A good surf rack will keep a firm grip on the board whether it’s attached to a bike, moped, or a vehicle.



A recently released website, CheapSurfboardRacks.com, has been getting a lot of attention lately for its huge collection of surfboard racks. The site offers hundreds of different types of surfboard racks ranging in price from $24 to $199. In fact, the website promises to offer the world’s largest online collection of surfboard racks.



Surfers travel to the beach in a variety of ways. Some surfers walk or ride a bike, while others drive a moped or car. CheapSurfboardRacks.com wants to accommodate any type of surfer that visits the website. For that reason, the website features a wide range of innovative surfboard bike racks that allow surfers to easily bike around while the surfboard is vertically attached above the rear wheel. Using a surfboard bike rack like this, cyclists can safely and securely travel to the beach without having to delicately balance a surfboard across their handlebars.



In addition to bicycle racks, the CheapSurfboardRacks.com database features surfboard racks for cars, wall racks, scooter racks, and plenty of other types of products. Other racks are designed for pickup trucks. These racks simply attach to the back of the tailgate, allowing the end of the surfboard to hang out the back without allowing it to move anywhere. Similar racks can be found for SUVs, cars, and even scooters.



There are also tie-down straps, stick stands, display racks, and other solutions that help surfers safely store their surfboard wherever they go. It appears that CheapSurfboardRacks.com wants to be the first place visitors turn when they need help transporting, displaying, or securing their surfboard – regardless of how they get to their destination.



As the name of the website suggests, CheapSurfboardRacks.com also wants to win customers over with its affordable pricing. A spokesperson for the website explained how CheapSurfboardRacks.com plans to offer such affordable prices:



“Since we conduct all of our business online, we can avoid the high overhead costs of retail space. Our prices are extremely competitive, and visitors would be hard-pressed to find another retailer that offers the same level of quality and affordability of our products.”



With the world’s largest online collection of surfboard racks and a simplified checkout process, CheapSurfboardRacks.com wants to make sure every visitor can find and order what they need as quickly as possible. Shipping is available throughout the world, and CheapSurfboardRacks.com is ready to make any surfer’s life as easy as possible.



About CheapSurfboardRacks.com

CheapSurfboardRacks.com offers the world’s largest online collection of surfboard racks. The website features surfboard racks for cars, bicycles, mopeds, and many other types of vehicles. For more information, please visit: http://www.cheapsurfboardracks.com