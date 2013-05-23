CheapTextbooks.org Announces a Huge Increase in Sales in 2013 Amid a Flat Economy

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- CheapTextbooks.org, a book price comparison website that helps buyers find the best prices on books and textbooks, has just announced that sales are up 377 percent so far in the first half of 2013. Although the economy has struggled to recover, CheapTextbooks.org has done extremely well since it was first created in 2009. Almost immediately, it has become one of the most popular websites with students and book lovers alike for finding the best prices on books.



According to the founder, Edward Chan, CheapTextbooks.org has grown its sales significantly every year since its inception, with increases of 204 percent, 323 percent and 355 percent in 2010, 2011 and 2012, respectively. With the newest sales figures, CheapTextbooks.org is poised to have its best year yet.



Anyone who has ever purchased books for college knows quite well, they are extremely expensive and increasing in cost nearly every year. Many students have experienced a definite case of sticker shock when they learned how much they would have to pay for their textbooks. This is where CheapTextbooks.org can help—by using the website, thousands of customers have found the best prices possible on books, saving an average of about 50 percent off retail prices.



“With the average textbook costing over a hundred dollars and most students taking four classes per semester, the savings can really add up fast if you can find the best prices on your books,” says Edward, adding that CheapTextbooks.org searches the internet so that buyers can instantly search and compare new, used and book rental prices from all the leading online bookstores with just one search. Customers can take comfort in the guaranteed savings and the time saved not having to search each bookstore individually.



In addition, CheapTextbooks.org also helps students find the highest buyback prices for their textbooks when it comes time to sell them at the end of the semester. By using the free and easy to use book price search, students can compare the best prices that are currently available, all in one simple step.



Using the book price comparison website is easy; all people have to do is enter the author, title, keyword or ISBN number and click search, after locating your required textbook, students can then click on the “compare prices” button in order to find the lowest price possible.



About CheapTextbooks.org

CheapTextbooks.org is a website that searches for book prices from all the top online book retailers to help book buyers save time and money. The user-friendly website finds prices for new, used, rental, and digital books. For more information, please visit http://www.cheaptextbooks.org.