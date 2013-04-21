CheapTopSeo.com Announces Money Back Guarantee on Local SEO Service

Tamil Nadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2013 -- CheapTopSeo.com, one of the leading seo companies in India has announced money back guarantee and limited period discount offer on local seo package. CheapTopSeo has been serving Indian clients since 2011.



"As an experienced seo company in India, we know the expectation of our customers and cater seo services according to their business needs and budget. Recently, we have formulated an effective local seo package for local businesses and have got impressive results within a short span of time. As we are quite confident of the success of our local seo package, we are offering limited period discount offer and money back guarantee," says a spokesperson for CheapTopSeo.com.



CheapTopseo.com is a division of Whitelake Technology Solutions Pvt Ltd. Initially, it was providing directory submission, social bookmarking and press release distribution. Now, it has coined local seo service to meet the demands of local businesses.



When asked about the significance of local seo package, the spokesperson added that," In India, there millions of local business owners who are looking for an effective seo strategy to boost their website's ranking and traffic. Our local seo package will not just improve their website's ranking but will boost their social media presence as well. We have already achieved amazing results for our clients. As on-page optimization plays a crucial in improving the website's ranking, we perform on-page optimization before moving ahead with off-page promotions"



CheapTopSeo.com provides a wide range of proven yet cost-effective seo services including local seo service, press release distribution, directory submission, social bookmarking and blog promotion. Currently, it is offering limited period discount offer for all the services including press release distribution.



Local seo package comprises of on-page optimization, local business listing in Indian business directories such as IndiaMart, Dataguru, Google local, HotFrog, BrownBook, FourSquare and Tupalo, Indian review sites, local listing sites, maps, GPS and other popular local directories, local business promotion, off-page promotion and much more.



"At CheapTopSeo, we not just strive to satisfy but to exceed the expectation of the clients. We use 100% white hat techniques and perform submissions manually to offer maximum results. The secret for our success is, we value our clients. Now, we have around 90% client retention ratios," he adds further.



About CheapTopSeo.com

CheapTopSeo is one of the leading seo companies in India, offering proven yet cost-effective seo services including local seo service, press release distribution, directory submission and more.



For more details, log on to: http://www.cheaptopseo.com/local-seo-service/