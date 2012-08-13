CheapWebSiteVideos.com Has Produced Over 1000 Website Videos They Now Offer Top Quality Website Video Marketing and Website Video Production for Even Lower Prices

Cumming, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- This month marks CheapWebsiteVideos.com’s 1000th successful website video production. Video has never been a more important part of a successful website. Michael Goudelock, the owner of CheapWebsiteVideos.com said “just by having a high quality video on your website can increase your conversions/sales by as much as 200%.” CheapWebsiteVideos.com has built their business around creating high quality website videos for low costs. Placing an order with CheapWebsiteVideos.com is easy to do. Simply fill out a short form, make payment and the customer will have their video in no time at all. CheapWebsiteVideos.com is one of the best website video production and website video marketing companies on the World Wide Web. They have a unique style that is like no other. Their company has created thousands of videos for companies all over the world. They guarantee high quality video production.



The ways people market their website is constantly changing. Today, having video on a website is important and CheapWebsiteVideos.com realizes this. They are constantly trying to stay updated with the changes in order to fully serve their clients.



Individuals who order a website video will receive a 1-2 minute high quality video for their homepage, script writing (clients can also include their own script writing), a live male or female in the video (optional), a professional video and they can upload it to places such as YouTube. In the video, they also provide animation, voice talent and image (this is included in the package).



Website video marketing can help increase the client’s conversion rate and sales by as much as 200 percent. In today's world, this company knows that every website should have a video on it in order to increase the visitors and sales.



About CheapWebsiteVideos.com

CheapWebsiteVideos.com is a company that has produced thousands of videos for people throughout the world. They take pride in each and every one of their videos. They are able to provide live males or females if the customer requests them. They are one of the top video producers on the Internet. For more information, contact Michael Goudelock via email admin@cheapwebsitevideos.com