Cheats.co All Set to Offer PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U Game Cheats, Codes and Guides

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Melbourne, VIC - With the PlayStation 4 having just launched on 15 November and its chief competitor, the Xbox One, soon to follow suit on 22 November, Cheats.co has published fresh information regarding new and upcoming games on each of these two next generation consoles.



The site already provides many Wii U cheats and guides for games released on that system, and has listed all upcoming game releases for both the PS4 and Xbox One. Being one of the forerunners in the video games genre, Cheats.co has set up a comprehensive platform dedicated to gamers.



Apart from offering game cheats, the site will also share codes, unlockables, hints, tricks and even glitches in respect of all the games it covers. Given that most next generation console titles are expected to be bigger and more diverse than any previous video games to date, many gamers will want to unlock the "full potential" of those games as quickly as possible. Cheats.co provides this service by guiding gamers through what they need to accomplish in order to progress through each game, as well as by providing cheats and other hints (most usually included in the game, but hidden, by the game’s developers themselves).



A spokesperson for Cheats.co explained, "With the next generation of consoles and games expected to be bigger than ever before, it's important that gamers have a resource to help guide them through progressing in those games. Cheats.co fills this need by offering cheats, codes, hints and guides to gamers in need of assistance with the particular game they are playing. Once they've established what to do, or unlocked what is necessary, the players can then continue their quest and most importantly get the maximum possible enjoyment out of the game they are playing."



Cheats.co also provides recent news and other gaming community feedback on the PS4 and Xbox One, and their games. Cheats.co’s game critics recently discussed the marketing campaigns undertaken by each of Microsoft and Sony in respect of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Its critics concluded that it is too early to say which console has the best games and stated they will provide an update on the popular question of ‘Which is better – Xbox One or PlayStation 4?’ once both consoles have been released and their games properly reviewed.



Given that Cheats.co is one of the first and only websites to focus solely on providing PS4 cheats and Xbox One cheats it has set up a solid foundation from which to best service gamer’s needs in this area. All that is required now is for the Xbox One to be released and for each system’s games to hit the market.



About Cheats.co

Cheats.co is one of the first websites to provide Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Wii U game cheats, codes, guides and other information. Through the online platform, http://www.cheats.co/, the cheats and guides for all the games on each of these consoles will be made available. Cheats.co has already published information regarding numerous games that are going to be released after the launch of the consoles and consistently shares news on the new consoles and their games.



For more information about Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Wii U cheats, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Cheats.co, please email matt@mkgmedia.com.