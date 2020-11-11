Check Out: Kandis Residence for Classy Condominiums & Other Luxurious Residential Private Housing

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Kandis Residence is a new launch condominium launch located at Jalan Kandis, off Sembawang Road. Developed by renowned developers Tuan Sing Holdings, the development is a low rise, low density luxurious residential private housing.



Kandis Residences is located in a tranquil and serene enclave near to Sembawang Beach, providing a very unique seaside living experience. With many outdoor activities to be explored and enjoyed, this development is perfect for families not looking for the hectic city life. Convenience is not compromised, with the newly opened Canberra MRT and Canberra Plaza providing accessibility and amenities for the residents.



Kandis Condo Singapore comprises of 130 units over 75,932sqft of land. There are many condo facilities at Kandis Residences, including Infinity Lap Pool, Gymnasium, Spa Pool, Bubble Pool, Dining Pavilions, and Lush Landscaping. Kandis luxury houses can accommodate a great number of people. This means that residents don't have to worry when friends or guests plan to have a short stay.



Kandis Condos are perhaps the best place to make lots of happy memories. Furthermore, residents can make the most of their local neighborhood by participating in various activities like shopping, playing, watching movies, trying different restaurants and much more. Their Luxury apartments often boast features such as large rooms, updated appliances, and stylish features like hardwood style floors, walk-in closets, and other premium touches. In these luxury apartments, all of the colors, finishes, and styles are designed to complement each other.



With various bedroom types and floor plan layouts, there is 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom units for selection. This is ideal for every individual, couple, or family size. There are also various units with pool facing, unblocked facing, and beach facing to choose from.The prices at Kandis Residences are very attractive. Tuan Sing Holding's vision of providing affordable homes with quality fittings will provide value for purchasers. Residents can expect quality homes for family stay for the long term.



For more information, please visit: https://kandisresidencecondo.sg/



We are Developer's Official Appointed Marketing Agency. Contact Us for Full Project Information, Details, Floorplan, and Prices. Make an Appointment to view our Showflat, and for further discussion with our sales staff.



