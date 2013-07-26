Check out the Array of Mountain Bike Events This Summer

Weybridge, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- This summer in the biker enthusiasts should be sure to check out the various biking trails and competitions that are coming to the Morzine area. For street cycling fans, there are numerous competitions to register for or just watch. Obviously in the Alps, MTB trails are some of the best in the world. Ski Morzine offers some of the most gruelling and adrenaline pumping trails in France.



Just weeks away from the Criterium du Dauphine 2013, a major street bike race that begins in Champery and goes through Morzine ending in Risoul, bike enthusiasts should check the schedule to make sure and catch a glimpse of some of these famous street cyclists as they pass through Morzine. With serious international players such as Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, this is sure to be an event not to be missed.



There is also an amateur race that offers two routes from Montriond and ending in the Morzine resort. This race may not be as popular as some of the others, but for those who love participating in street cycling, this is perfect for a more relaxed experience. As an added bonus the Ski Morzine resort is beginning to open their Alps MTB trails, so after street cycling, participants can switch mediums and enjoy some mountain biking.



Ski Morzine also is gearing up for the summer mountain biking season by updating their machinery to make it easier than ever for bikers to get on the trails. With a new six man chair in Chantel Park, customers can now lap the course faster than ever. If you want some advice about the Alps MTB trails, be sure to ask one of the guides from Ski Morzine, Dug, Lylo or Caz. The Ski Morzine staff is always looking for the best activities and events for visitors interested in Alps MTB activities.



For anyone looking for a bike holiday this summer there are so many events and opportunities near Morzine. Be sure to keep these events in mind when planning your holiday this summer.



