Check Printing Software: EzCheckPrinting Easy-to-Use and Affordable for Any Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- EzCheckPrinting, the check writing software from Halfpricesoft.com makes it easier for businesses of all sizes to process checks. The new edition, which comes with so intuitive and user-friendly interface that first time users without an accounting background can start printing checks immediately after installation.



The newly upgraded version of the already popular product was updated according to the suggestions from customers including:



- New form-level Help buttons

- New Category feature which will save time in tax season

- Updated Generating New Check screen



With ezCheckPrinting, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



ezCheckPrinting check printing software is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp. The main features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Never reorder checks from the bank - which often results in costly delays and fees.



Best of all, halfpricesoft.com is giving away check writing software and the check printing paper through TrialPay offers now. No business owner can afford to pass up that kind of freebie, especially in today's budget-challenged economy.



To learn more about ezCheckprinting check writing software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.