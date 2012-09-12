Check Printing Software Fall Savings: EzCheckPrinting Free Through TrialPay Offers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Known for ease-of-use and affordability, ezCheckPrinting check writer software users can design and print the personalized checks with logo in house quickly. Halfpricesoft.com just released the new improved version, which allows users to print hundreds of checks by a few clicks. The latest updates include:



- New enhanced graphic user interface which is designed with simplicity in mind

- New data backup and restore feature

- New QuickBooks Virtual Printer which allows Quicken and QuickBooks users to print checks on blank stock easily and inexpensively



And the best of all, Halfpricesoft.com also accounted that Ohio users can get the single-user basic version ezCheckPrinting software for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



EzCheckPrinting is the stand-alone PC check writer. From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting offers users numerous advantages. This check writer comes with many flexible options to suit the needs of each customer. User can have the flexibility to print quality personalized bank checks with logo immediately in a secure environment. And a user is never left with stacks of unused preprinted checks when his bank changes names or he moves to a new address.



With this new 2012 edition of check writer software, user can



- print the personalized checks with logo and MICR code on blank check paper in house

- print the pre-printed QuickBooks compatible blank check with logo and MICR code in house

- print the pre-approved check draft to receive payment faster by phone, fax and internet

- support an unlimited number of accounts and checks at no extra charge



Payroll managers and business owners can print directly to blank check paper and skip the expense and waiting period for pre-printed checks. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



"In a down economy, companies need to streamline and increase efficiency, so they can be more productive with every minute and every dollar," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "ezCheckPrinting lets managers and business owners spend as little time as possible on check management, so they can focus on the income-earning aspects of their business. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Other free offers from halfpricesoft.com include:



- QuickBooks Virtual Printer, which is the optional add-on of check printing software. QuickBooks Virtual Printer will allow QuickBooks user to print checks on blank stock in one single step.

- ezCheckPersonal, check writer software for family users

- ezTimeSheet Employee Attendance and Leave Tracking Software

- W2 and 1099 red forms

- Blank check stock for business users or personal users

- Barcode printing software



Never order the expensive checks from bank. This new improved ezCheckPrinting software can save business time and money in the down economy.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and other free offers, customers can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.