Check Printing Software: New EzCheckPersonal Helps Families Maintain Control of Personal Finances

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Check printing software provider, Halfpricesoft.com launches the new versions of ezCheckPersonal, the simple and affordable check writing software for family users. The developers of ezCheckPersonal redesigned the installation package for this new edition. So customers can download and install this check printing software easily and quickly with no learning curve.



Halfpricesoft.com also announced that new customers get this check writing software ($24 per license) for free when they check out through TrialPay offers. Halfpricesoft.com hopes this new free offer will open this check writing software to more users and help them keep track of their personal finances easily.



With ezCheckPersonal, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



ezCheckPersonal can now run on Windows 98/NT/2000/2003/XP/Vista/7 (32-bit or 64-bit) and MAC machine installed with Virtual Machine or Parallels. New users can start the free test drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Although debit cards and credit cards becoming the most popular mode of payment, there are a number of advantages of using personal checks for making the payments. As per the information revealed by the Federal Trade Commission, there are more than thirty three billion checks written each year.



The main features of this MICR & laser check writing and printing software include:



- So easy to use customers can begin printing checks within minutes of installation

- Intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Supports unlimited number of bank accounts

- Print custom checks on blank computer checks using standard laser printer

- Print logo image on checks

- Print signature image on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Easy import and export of data

- Print blank personal checks for writing checks at the store

- Support multiple check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at halfpricesoft.com and choose Priority Shipping



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



To learn more about ezCheckpersonal and other free offers from halfpricesoft.com, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



Video "Free Personal Laser Check Printing Software" is available at

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACtIu1OxpXI



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.