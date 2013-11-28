Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- "EzCheckprinting software is offered for $0 when new customers check out through Trialpay as a unique Thanksgiving opportunity. " said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



Halfpricesoft.com would like to give thanks to new customers who want a less expensive and more user friendly check writing software. ezCheckprinting is now being offered at $0 when checking out through Trialpay. New business owners can now download and print checks within minutes of installation with this innovative application.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



-Use duplication feature for recurring check printing

- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- No internet connection needed

- Stand alone software

- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.

- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options



The easy to install and use business check writer, EzCheckprinting is now also compatible with Windows 8.1 and has network capability. This allows business owners to stop wasting precious time on frustrating extended learning curves typically associated with check writing software applications.



The new network version was just released from Halfpricesoft.com to accommodate these business owners specifically. HR Staffs can now print regular check, blank check and bank draft checks from different machines but share the same database file. Customers do not need to worry about the duplicate check number issue.



By updating ezcheckprinting to allow for single version users or network version any small to mid sized business can quickly and easily begin writing checks within minutes of download. The newest accommodation of network version was added to save customers with multiple check writers on staff time and money.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.