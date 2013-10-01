Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- EzCheckPersonal check writer is the easy-to-use check writer designed for family users to speeds up check printing and bill paying. Halfpricesoft.com and Trialpay have teamed up to give customers new way to get this simple and flexible check designing and printing software for $0! Customers can now purchase or sign up an offer (such as netflix, discover card, Gap cloth etc) from TrialPay and get this check writer for free. More details of this incredible opportunity at www.halfpricesoft.com



“We are glad to offer this personal finance check writer to customers at $0 through TrialPay. Now customers can use valuable time spending it with family instead of paying bills with this easy to use check writer." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



With the new edition, customers can print professional checks on blank check stock easily in house. This latest version also includes the new category and report features that allows for easy classifying payments and keeping track of the personal finances.



Other new features were added to ezCheckPersonal to help families save time and money:



- ezCheckPersonal allows customers to print checks on both blank stock and pre printed checks. They can choose this option when they set up check account easily.

- ezCheckPersonal also allows customers to customize the check layout with logo, signature, fonts, extra lines and labels.



ezCheckPersonal, which is available for free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp, is the personal and home-use version of the popular check writing software from software developer Halfpricesoft.com.



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



- Print personalized checks with logo on blank computer check

- Fill check data on pre-printed blank check

- Print image signature on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Easy to use reports

- Easy export data

- Print blank personal check

- Support computer check formats 3 or 4 checks per page

- Support Unlimited Bank Accounts



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003 , Vista, 7 and 8 systems also.



All software from Halfpricesoft.com, including ezCheckPersonal, is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Customers can begin printing checks within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads customers step by step through the check writing and printing process.



To learn more about ezCheckpersonal and other deals from halfpricesoft.com, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal check writer software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete line of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses and families, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and timesheet software.