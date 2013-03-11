Check Reviews Before Paying out Says London Agency Fusion Fame Management

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Honest talent agencies are commonly know as "10 percenters" they help aspiring and established performers find work. Casting directors, go to management agencies to find the performers they need for all kinds of work, this work often includes commercials, stage and film productions.



Under UK Law talent agencies can charge you a fee for finding work or just for including your details in a publication or on a website, (not allowed if you are looking for work as a photographic or fashion model).



A talent agent should set out the details of their fees and services in writing.



See more about this law on the goverments website https://www.gov.uk/agency-workers-your-rights/entertainment-and-modelling-agencies



If an agent is charging you a fee for anything other than the above they could be a scam and Fusion Fame would recommend that you avoid them.



Fusion said "Some companies charge a fee for inclusion in a publication or on a website, then never get you any work. Fusion work with the biggest and best entertainment database in the country ‘SPOTLIGHT’ www.spotlight.com. Fusion receive castings daily via spotlight for commercial models, presenters, actors, and dancers.” Fusion represent performers from the age of 5.



Fusion Fame also hold private daily castings at their London offices, successful performers receive castings for acting, presenting and modelling working.



For more information about Spotlight visit http://spotlight.com or call Fusion Fame Management at their offices and discuss their private casting service. Fusion plan to create a blog where they will be posting reviews as they receive them from happy clients, you can see the blog here, if you have experience of Fusion Fame the company would be more than happy for you to review them via Freeindex.co.uk or Yelp.