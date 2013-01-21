Check Writing Is a Snap with Updates to EzCheckPrinting Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, ezCheckprinting check writer from Halfpricesoft helps thousands of small businesses print professional checks in house easily and quickly. In response of users’ requests, the new edition of check writer was improved with new network feature that allows multiple users to share the same database on the server and print checks on blank stock over network. ezCheckPrinting QuickBooks users can benefit from this new feature to print QuickBooks checks on blank stock over network too.



EzCheckPrinting eliminates customers’ need to purchase expensive pre-printed blank checks in order to print checks and check stubs. The latest edition was also updated with bulk data import feature and multiple accounts features. EzCheckPrinting developers hope these improvements will help businesses stay competitive in year 2013.



“In today’s economic climate, each company needs to cut cost to succeed,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “Minimizing costs is essential to being competitive and getting enough market share to remain competitive and viable. By offering small businesses more ways to save money while still providing the powerful financial software they need, Halfpricesoft.com is doing its part to help fuel entrepreneurship and strengthen the economy.”



New users can download and try this cheque writer software free before purchasing at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Never order the expensive checks. This new improved Check Printing software can save business time and money in the down economy. Customers can start the free test drive at http://halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.