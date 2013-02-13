Check Writing Made Easy and Inexpensive with EzCheckPrinting Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- A new check writing and printing software solution is available for small businesses who are seeking ways to increase productivity in Year 2013. Software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPrinting software which allows users to print customized checks with logo on blank stock rather than using expensive pre-printed checks.



Also a new virtual printer was released for QuickBooks and Quicken users. Once installed, ezCheckPrinting allows QuickBooks and Quicken users to print customized checks on blank stock within QuickBooks and Quicken in one step too.



“EzCheckPrinting check writer is simple, flexible and affordable. With new ezCheckPrinting, now more users can save money by printing check and bank information, along with the company logo and customized check layout on blank check stock,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.



ezCheckPrinting check writer is compatible with Windows 8 system, Windows XP, Me, 2000, 2003, Vista and 7 system without internet connection. New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Known for affordability (from $39 per installation, free through TrialPay offer) and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting check writing software is highly popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions.



To ensure ezCheckPrinting is truly affordable for any business, halfpricesoft.com also allows users get it for free through TrialPay offers. By simply trying products and services from partners of Halpricesoft.com and TrialPay, customers can get a license key at zero cost. Cost of the license key is paid for by TrialPay advertisers.



No more check writing headache. Customers can download and try this software today http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.