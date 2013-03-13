Check Writing Software Easier and Less Expensive with New Check Draft Option in EzCheckPrinting Software

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- ezCheckPrinting, an innovative check writing software from halfpricesoft.com speeds up the check printing and bill paying process for thousands of small business users. To simplify year-end tax reporting for businesses, the newest edition was released with the improved reporting feature. Users can now generate the reports easily by date range, payee and category. ezCheckPrinting developers are excited that this new report will save users’ time on year-end reporting.



Writing a check is really exceptionally easy with ezCheckPrinting! All users will do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Users can write and print a check with just a few simple clicks.



The software now can also serve as a check management system that ensures check information is stored and organized in one secure area. Generate a printed report for the checks paid for a particular customer, or use the report export function to help prepare for tax season and itemize those valuable deductions and business expenses.



There is no frustrating learning involved. Also, checks can be printed as soon as a business owner installs the check printing application. One of the main goals of ezCheckPrinting software developers is to make sure that the product is easy to use - even for people who may not have much experience in check writing software.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Never order the expensive checks. This new improved Check Printing software can save business time and money in the down economy. Customers can start the free test drive at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.