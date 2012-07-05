Check Writing Software Sales Rise Dramatically With Free Offer at Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Partnering with TrialPay to offer its popular check writing software ezCheckPrinting free to new customers has paid off for both software developer Halfpricesoft.com and the company’s customers. New first-quarter data shows that sales for ezCheckPrinting were up 50% in 2012 over the same quarter in 2011 largely due to being able to offer the software free.



During the third quarter of 2011, Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com took a new turn in marketing ezCheckPrinting to small businesses and offered it for free through a partnership with TrialPay. The company advertised a special offer on the splash screen for the trial version of the check writing software. The advertisement offered a full-use license key for free when trial-version users tried discounted products and services of other vendors through TrialPay. This enabled customers to use ezCheckPrinting for free while saving money using products and services they already use or were likely to use. The cost of the license keys was paid for by advertising fees from the TrialPay vendors.



“We’re very pleased to be able to make this offer of free check writer through our partnership with TrialPay,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “However, the fantastic results achieved through this partnership were an outstanding surprise. It means we were able to help significantly more small businesses save even more money than we anticipated and that’s the whole mission of Halfpricesoft.com.”



EzCheckPrinting eliminates customers’ need to purchase expensive pre-printed blank checks in order to print checks and check stubs. Instead, business owners and managers can print directly to blank check stock and skip the expense and waiting period for pre-printed checks.



This affordable check writing software speeds up check writing for payroll and bill paying by auto-filling payment information for employees and other repeat payees. EzCheckPrinting can also import payment information from other accounting software, reducing time spent entering data manually. Customers can add a logo and customize every aspect of the check for a professional look. The software has an intuitive interface that walks users step by step through each function, eliminating the need for computer or accounting expertise.



Main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Halfpricesoft.com continues to offer ezCheckPrinting for free through TrialPay. Customers can download the latest version of ezCheckPrinting online at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



Users who choose not to use the TrialPay option pay just $39 per installation for the license key, making ezCheckPrinting an affordable check-writing solution for any size business.



To start the free test drive, please visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of innovative 1099, W2 and Payroll Software solutions for accountants and small to medium size businesses. And its popular business and personal Check printing software can save user both time and money.