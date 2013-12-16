CheckBestCoupons Reveals How to Save on Ebay Without Paypal Coupon Codes in December 2013

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Based on the surveys made recently, the need for savings during Christmas and New Year had increased throughout the past years. This truth was featured on ChannelAdvisor by 6 PM on Cyber Monday. The research report revealed the numbers looked perfect for Amazon that reached 44.3% year after year while there was 32.1% for eBay(highest demand for ebay coupons was searched online during these days in 2013), whilst in shops had been a bust unlike the previous years. Early digits from ShopperTrak showed that the traffic stores last Friday decreased by 11.4 % and the income plunged to 13.2% which was lower than the recorded percentage last year.



eBay said last Thursday (Dec. 5, 2013) that the quantity of mobile purchases as well as the payments the company processed throughout the holiday shopping time almost doubled. It was led by the Cyber Monday record for the PayPal online payouts division of the business.



Major discount amounts were given on Cyber Monday and Black Friday. The discount offerings will pursue until December 25 on eBay.com. A list of the coupon codes from the said online retail shop will be made available on CheckBestCoupons.com/eBay. The list will be always updated to allow everybody to enjoy this opportunity to save money.



Black Friday sales at the online department shops increased by 61.4% last year and it comes with the proportion of the mobile sales increasing by 46.4 percent according to IBM Digital Analytics Benchmark. The standard order value had been estimated at 146.84 dollars which is the 15% increase over the record percentage last year.



CheckBestCoupons.com has been established in 2013 by using the recent web technologies like css3 and html5. These technologies give a wonderful experience for the consumers for every time that they look for valid coupons online. Savings coming from the new promotions as well as paypal coupon codes could be presented in a categorized manner by votes and most comments that give an idea for the consumers in knowing the recently popular coupons for a specific period of time. CheckBestCoupons.com is located at Modesto, CA.



To learn more about CheckBestCoupons, please visit its website: CheckBestCoupons.com.



Testimonials:

“CheckBestCoupons.com got the heavy web traffic since it has been created during this 2013 holiday season and this is a proof for the increasing need for discounts and it’s the reason why we chose to build a place to make finding discounts easy and convenient for all consumers” reported by Jesus Sanchez, the CEO and founder of CheckBestCoupons.com.



About Check best coupons

Check Best Coupons is a new modern site where you can find the best coupon codes for the most popular websites.



Contact: Jesus Sanchez

Company: CheckBestCoupons.com

Address: Modesto,Ca 95355

Telephone Number: 408-471-8047

Email: admin@checkbestcoupons.com