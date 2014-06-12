CheckBiz.co Launches Today with the First Marketplace for Business Feedback from Insiders

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Have you ever wanted to get an insider's view of a business? To have access to valuable information and first-hand feedback such as the company’s reliability, customers’ level of satisfaction with its products and services and their selling prices, vendor review of their working relationship with the company, relevant key contacts, and even the tools used by the business?



Today, CheckBiz.co (http://www.CheckBiz.co) announced the beta launch of its new Website, a B2B global marketplace, which serves as an international gathering point for Business decision makers, Employees, Customers, Vendors and Business partners, enabling them to trade first-hand, customized and anonymous feedback on any company, product or service.



How does it work? CheckBiz.co introduces Feedback as a Service - to order private feedback on a company, users can browse through offerings created by employees, customers and vendors. Users can then order a private feedback on three questions. Within a day or two, users will receive private answers to their questions, and will be able to rate the reviewer.



To post an offer, users link their profile to their LinkedIn page so the company can authenticate their business experience. Other users will not be able to see their submitted LinkedIn link. Once they make an offer, Users can describe their business experience with this company and add questions they can help with.



CheckBiz Founder and CEO Shlomi Lavie, an experienced entrepreneur, hopes the new Website will bring more openness and transparency to the business world.



"Business decision makers deserve a single destination where they can benefit from the experience of others," Lavie said. "Why make decisions the hard way? With CheckBiz, decision makers can quickly get an insider's feedback on any company to help them reach a confident decision and grow their business."



Like other marketplaces, The Company’s revenue is from charging 20% service fee for every feedback completed.



About CheckBiz.co

The company was founded in 2014, in Tel Aviv, Israel by a team of experienced business executives. CheckBiz.co aims to help business decision makers decide with confidence by letting them access private feedback from employees, customers, vendors and partners. The company's long-term vision is to become the go-to source for all business feedback and recommendations needs. You can think of CheckBiz as a social D&B.



CheckBiz aims to bring more openness and transparency to the business world. Beta signup is available at www.Checkbiz.co.



Media Contact:

Shlomi lavie, CEO

Slavie@Checkbiz.co

Tel Aviv, Israel

(213) 261-0197

www.Checkbiz.co