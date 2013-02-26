CheckInTonight - A New Mobile Travel App Allows Check in to South East Asia's Finest Hotels

Phnom Penh, Cambodia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- CHECKINTONIGHT.ASIA is delighted to announce the launch of ‘CheckInTonight,’ a mobile travel application that will allow travellers in South East Asia to book same-day accommodation quickly and easily.



‘CheckInTonight’ will be available to the public to download for free from the iTunes App Store on Monday 25 February.



This application is based on the existing mobile site, ‘CheckInTonight.asia,’ which is South East Asia’s only same-day hotel booking system. By extension, ‘CheckInTonight’ is the first application of its kind to be offered in South East Asia, and gives power to both travellers and hoteliers who are looking to secure last minute bookings and fill rooms.



‘CheckInTonight’ features the three best last minute hotel deals from a travellers’ selected region, allowing for quick, well-informed decision-making, rather than the toil of scrolling through hundreds of options. In fact, a user can book a hotel in less than 10 seconds!



Each deal featured in ‘CheckInTonight’ is exclusive, with up to 70% savings available on same-day hotel bookings, making this application the only place to find the best travel deals in South East Asia. All of the hotels that are available for booking in ‘CheckInTonight’ have been personally vetted by CheckInTonight.asia, ensuring that only accommodation of the very highest quality is promoted for travellers to enjoy.



As well as enjoying fantastic discounts on hotels, users of ‘CheckInTonight’ can also earn credits to use towards a future booking by easily sharing promotion codes with friends. Facebook and Twitter features are both included within ‘CheckInTonight’ so that users can share with as many people as possible and increase the potential to earn big money.



Announcing the launch of ‘CheckInTonight,’ CEO of CheckInTonight.asia Mark Southby commented, “We have found that travellers, tourists, and even local residents are increasingly looking to make quick, short-term travel and accommodation decisions. ‘CheckInTonight’ enables all of these groups to secure a last minute hotel booking, should they wish to.



“In addition, hotels now have a marketplace to fill rooms at the last minute that would otherwise have remained empty. Hotels have full control over how much discount they wish to offer in order to fill their rooms on each evening.”



CheckInTonight’ is quickly set to become a must-have, essential application for anyone travelling to the South East Asia Region. The application is also being developed for Android devices, with launch later in 2013.



