CheckPoint Partners Sets New Fixed Price Business Model for Governance

Quincy, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- CheckPoint Partners, a leader in management consulting services, recently announced a new fixed price business model. This new way of doing business, says spokesperson Corey Gorman, effectively changes the game of high-priced firms like Accenture, KPMG, and EY Delloite.



This change was a long time coming, according to Gorman. "Over the last decade, Checkpoint has been challenging the existing rules governing organizational effectiveness. We seek out quantum leaps in business process performance through maturity driven improvements, with our clients driving the pace through what we call Checkpoints. We are redefining how Governance is done. We have changed the game by getting the basics out of the way. And we have done it for companies you know."



Gorman points to satisfied clients like CIO Bill Clark, who says, The Governance problem does not go away with a tool, it'??s a core change to your people, processes and policies" According to Gorman, with the new price change, more companies will be able to take advantage of Strategic Governance, something needed by any company executives who demand the very best performance from not only business-critical IT software solutions, but also from their organization.



According to Gorman, The ROI Governance Model has generated over 900M in combined IT Governance Effectiveness Savings across many Fortune 500 companies. "We make an impact on our clients' businesses through attainable ROI. Our mission statement says "Achieve ROI through Governance". This means that our Governance Model has to work, it has to resolve the current challenges when we say it will, and it has to do what our clients need it to do. We bring a heritage, promising and delivering results?? of finishing the engagements we start, no matter how difficult or complex, on time and on budget."



When asked how his company can truly do things differently, Gorman responded, "We set ourselves apart by hiring people who possess an innate hunger for resolving business problems. We nourish that hunger by providing them with challenging, important work. And, they stick around. We boast an employee retention rate significantly higher than the industry average. We distinguish ourselves from our competitors by never forgetting that our success is only possible through our clients' success. This is a guiding principle why our present and former clients speak so highly of us, and continue to have success. Greater than half of our current business comes from clients we have worked with before. Such challenging work like Lifecycle Governance requires the best talent available."



About CheckPoint Partners

CheckPoint Partners offers management consulting service for executives who demand the very best performance from not only business-critical IT software solutions, but also from their organization. The ROI Governance Model used by CheckPoint Partners is a 360-degree business approach to people, process, policy and performance. CheckPoint Partners believe the key to a stable return on investment in IT initiatives is solid governance.