CheckPointOptions Unveils Website and Offers New Depositors a Free Report on Fundamental Analysis

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- CheckPointOptions has just revealed their new website and the company is inviting visitors to come and discover the best binary options trading platform reviews online. The founders of the new website have gathered numerous reviews and placed them all on this one helpful site. The site also serves as a valuable tool to help traders learn how to maximize their trades and make as much money as possible through the process of binary trading. When unveiling the new website a company spokesman stated, “We believe our new website will quickly become the go-to source for those interested in binary options trading and we have populated it with all the information traders need to be successful.”



The website was designed for both rookie traders and the more experienced trader. Many sites similar to this one contain information that is re-hashed, old and not very useful, but CheckPointOptions.com gives visitors the latest and most relevant information available. The site owners have partnered with some of the more successful binary traders to bring their experience and expertise to the readers of the site. The site moderators then review each trading entity proving the visitors to the site comprehensive analysis of the traders and brokers that can help them take their trading activity to new heights.



CheckPointOptions has as their affiliates some of the top trading entities in existence. These include TradeRush, Redwood Options, 24Option and OptiMarkets. Each of these trading platforms are reviewed on the new site, giving readers the best and most current information about the platforms. Each review is lengthy and first defines the trading platform and then describes how it operates before making a final determination as to whether the platform is one visitors to the site should investigate further or become a member of.



The website also contains sections that define the basics of binary trading and that list and define the keywords that all binary traders use in their daily trading activity. One aspect of the site that visitors are sure to find helpful is the series of blogs that are included and that cover topics ranging from general binary trading to commodities, Forex, indices and stocks.



In conjunction with the launch of the new website, CheckPointOptions is also giving away an informative special report to those who become depositors. The report goes in-depth about fundamental analysis and will prove very helpful to those want to learn more about binary trading and who want to try their hand at this unique and lucrative trading system.



To learn more about CheckPointOptions and to read the reviews posted there, visit the new website at http://checkpointoptions.com. Visitors to the website can contact the site owners using the form on the “Contact Us” page.



Media Contact

Name: Jeffrey Winograd

Email: jeffrey_winograd@yahoo.com

Location: New York, NY

Website: http://checkpointoptions.com