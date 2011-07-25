£30,000 Up for Grabs with Summer Sizzlers at Cheeky Bingo

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2011 -- Now the sun might be scarce this summer but Cheeky Bingo are certainly turning the heat up on their promotions with a total of £30,000 up for grabs in their Summer Sizzlers jackpot games. Mad About Bingo has been watching the site closely over the last few months as it introduces yet more offers to its players.



Over the summer months Cheeky Bingo is running three Summer Sizzler games which each carry a huge jackpot prize waiting to be spent by the lucky players. In each of the games players will be able to experience a different kind of bingo so whatever the preferred game, bingo fans are sure to be catered for.



Each game has a guaranteed jackpot of £10,000 and although the first game has already been played, there are still two chances for players to get their hands on the cash. The next game is to be played on 30th July with the £10,000 prize just waiting to be split amongst the winning players.



The last game will take place on 27th July and again will split the £10,000 jackpot prize between its winners. A bingo game of 75 ball 5 round bingo, cards can be purchased for £1 but keep an eye out on the Cheeky Bingo Facebook page because tickets will be given away for free before the game begins.



This intriguing 75 ball 5 round bingo game gives more players the chance to win. Normally 75 ball bingo sees just one player but here up to 5 players can grab a piece of the bingo action.



With three super special jackpot prizes up for grabs, the Summer Sizzler games will entice players to the site throughout the summer. Go to http://www.madaboutbingo.co.uk for more information on this promotion and the many more on offer.