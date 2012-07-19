"Cheese in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Mintel: "Cheese in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Cheese in Germany by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers total hard/extra hard, semi-hard, soft, spreadable/processed cheese. It excludes cottage cheese, fromage frais/quark/curd/paneer and cheese dips. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Cheese in Germany is given in tonnes with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Germany. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Cheese (retail) in Germany - a Snapshot (2012)
- Sustainability in the Global Food and Beverage Industry 2011-2012: Market Trends and Opportunities, Profitability and Budget Forecasts, Food and Beverage Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Food Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- The European Tire Market 2011-2015
- Refining Industry in Asia-Pacific - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Capacity Forecasts to 2016
- Planned Change in Procurement Expenditure in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Planned Change in Procurement Expenditure in the Oil and Gas Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot
- Planned Change in Procurement Expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Snapshot