New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Increased exposure to overseas cultures through travelling and internet use have raised consumers' sophistication. This in turn has enhanced consumers' willingness to try out various products. The rising health consciousness of consumers has also seen them more willing to try out chilled processed food, which is perceived to be fresher than canned/preserved food. As a result, chilled processed meat looks set to manage to register 4% current value growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Euro Deli Sdn Bhd is expected to witness the strongest increase in value share in chilled processed food in 2013. With a 36% value share, Euro Deli Sdn Bhd has managed to sustain its leadership through its established presence and wide product range distributed through leading hypermarkets as well as supermarkets.
Industry Prospects
Chilled processed food is expected to register a fairly stable constant value performance over the forecast period, with consumers already accustomed to such products. This is especially true as chilled processed food cannot be easily substituted and is perceived to be fresher than canned/preserved as well as frozen processed food.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chilled Processed Food industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chilled Processed Food industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chilled Processed Food in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Chilled Processed Food in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- As economic prospects improve, are consumers starting to move away from comparatively inexpensive canned food and back to frozen and chilled processed offerings?
- How are manufacturers leveraging popular restaurant chains to help more austere consumers recreate a restaurant experience at home?
- Will retail sales suffer as consumers move back to consumer foodservice and spend less time cooking at home?
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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