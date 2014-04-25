Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cheese in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Towards the end of the review period as the economy of the United Arab Emirates recovered from the economic crisis, there was an increase in immigration from Europe and North America which fuelled demand for premium, European unpackaged hard cheese such as Parmesan, Cheddar and Gouda. Consumers from these locations are accustomed to consuming these types of cheese in their home countries and they have the disposable income to purchase these imported products in the United Arab Emirates. Thus,...
Euromonitor International's Cheese in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Processed Cheese, Unprocessed Cheese.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cheese market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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