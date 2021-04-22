New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Increased consumption of cheese, rising awareness regarding the nutritional value of cheese, increasing consumption of western dietary foods are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cheese Ingredients market during the forecast period.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Ingredients market was valued at USD 97.08 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 123.24 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0%. Cheese is a concentrated form of milk. Cheese is available as natural and processed cheese. Some of the natural cheese are mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, cottage cheese, etc. Natural cheese holds a significant share in the cheese ingredients market due to the rising number of health-conscious consumers. Cheddar cheese of natural cheese type is a preferred choice of consumers due to the benefits that it offers to the heart functioning, sleep patterns, bone health, etc. Other health benefits of cheese like prevention of osteoporosis, prevention of common cancer, improving dental health, healthy weight gain, an excellent source of proteins, vitamins and fats, and improving thyroid health, among others make it a preferable and healthy choice. The shelf life of cheese and higher nutritional value than milk makes it a popular dietary content. Limited supply of calf rennet has resulted the genetic engineering of microbial chymosin by cloning calf prochymosin genes into bacteria. Bioengineered chymosin may be involved in the production of upto 70% of cheese products.



Companies considered and profiled in the market report



Fonterra Co-operative Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alpura, CSK Food Enrichment, and Arla Foods among others



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Cultures segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. There are two basic categories of cultures, Mesophilic and Thermophilic. Mesophilic cultures require low heat and are non-operational at higher temperatures while thermophilic cultures need high heat and will not work correctly until those temperatures are reached.

- Technological advancements in the dairy industry like chemical-free separation, ice pigging, etc. are proving to be growth drivers for cheese ingredients market. When ice is used for pigging instead of water, it results in less wastage and higher product recovery.

- Waste retrieval by activities like utilizing 100% milk is a focus of key market players. Arla Food ingredients use a milk-protein based powder for this purpose, which ensures no production of by-product or waste. Hilmar Cheese is another company that is making efforts to obtain 100% of milk-derived water and redirect it for use in irrigation and landscaping

- The natural cheese segment is a rapidly growing segment with a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period; owing to rising health awareness among the people in western countries

- Genetically advanced bacteria and microorganisms, as well as genomics and proteomics, are increasingly leading to improved fermentation, and these advances are being widely accepted in the cheese ingredients market

- With an increased demand for cheese, especially in countries of North America, the cheese production protocol is changing and manufacturing time is reduced, necessitating consistency in starter activity.

- Enzymes ingredient is expected to reach a share of USD 14.45 Billion in the year 2026

- The emphasis of dairy products manufacturers on microfiltration and sustainability is another significant step positively impacting the cheese ingredients market.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Cheese Ingredients market on the basis of cheese type, ingredient and region:



Cheese Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)



Natural

Cheddar

Parmesan

Mozzarella

Gouda

Others

Swiss

Blue

Romano

Brie

Ricotta

Feta

Cottage

Processed

Restricted-melt

Standard-melt

Quick-melt



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)



Milk

Fresh milk

Milk powder

Milk cream

Cultures

Enzymes

Rennet

Lipase

Additives

Cheese salts

Food colors

Others

Acetic acid

Emulsifiers

Molds

Herbs & spices

Preservatives



Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2018–2028)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Cheese Ingredients Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cheese Ingredients Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Cheese Ingredients Market Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Cheese Ingredients Market Impact Analysis

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Cheese Ingredients Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Cheese Ingredients PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Strategy Benchmarking

8.5. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Chr. Hansen Holding A/A

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. E.I. du Pont de Nemours

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Fonterra Co-operative Group

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. KoninKlijke DSM N.V

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



