Cheese Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Cheese is an old dairy delicacy prepared from the milk of goat, cow, and sheep containing high amount of minerals, protein, vitamins and calcium in it. Over the years, consumption of cheese has increased rapidly leading to the art of cheese making into a profitable business. The global cheese production is strong and the pace for exports is even stronger in the market.



The growth in the market is primarily driven by rising income level, increased consumption of dairy products and adoption of western style food in Asian economies. But in future, product diversification and innovation are expected to be the most prominent strategies for the suppliers and manufacturers of cheese. The rising demand for dairy products which will meet the requirement of the consumer nutritional and dietary pattern is expected to robust the demand for healthier and innovative cheese products. North America and Europe are the market leaders of the global cheese market by consumption as well as by production. Economies such as Japan, Russia, and the U.S. are the major importers of cheese. But, as these developed markets are reaching saturation, there is shift in trend towards emerging economies. Growth is expected to be robust in the markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.



Some of the market players in this industry are Arla Foods, Crystal Farms Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Inc., Dairy Crest Group, Plc, Danone, Kraft Foods, Inc, Leprino Foods Company, Inc., North Downs Dairy Co, Tillamook County Creamery Association, Specialty Cheese Co, Inc. and Valio Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



