Cheese Market Is Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2013 to 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Global Cheese Market was worth USD 79.57 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 105.13billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2013 to 2019. Europe had the largest market for cheese in 2012 due to preference for fast food and inclusion of cheese as the most common ingredient in daily diet.



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Cheese is one of the most consumed dairy products globally due to unique aroma and healthfulness. Cheese is widely used as a main ingredient in fast food restaurants and outlets, dining restaurants and households. The name and taste of cheese varies as per the source and freshness of the cheese. Some of the most consumed forms of cheese are cheddar, Mozzarella, Stilton and Italian cheese among others.



Emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil are some of the fastest growing markets for cheeseand are expected to experience double digit growth in the forecasted period. The top ten emerging markets in terms of growth rate are Brazil, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Columbia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Greece and Poland. The demand for processed cheese in these markets is more as compared to natural cheese. The growth in these markets is supported by growth in the fast food industry and developing distribution channels.



Geographically, rest of the world and Asia Pacific are expected to experience robust growth in the coming six years whereas North America and Europe are declining markets in terms of the market share. In 2012, Europe held maximum percentage share of overall cheese market in the globally followed by North America. These markets witness the shift in demand for unprocessed cheese from processed cheese. Additionally growing taste preferences support the demand for unprocessed cheese.



Private label brands are expected to capture huge market share in North America over next six years, due to its cost effectiveness. Some of the market leaders across the four geographies are Alra Foods Inc., Bongrain S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Fromageries Bel S.A., Mondelez International Group (earlier Kraft), GCMMF- Amul, Saputo Inc, Almarai Company Ltd among others.



The cheese market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players



Global Cheese Market by Type



The different types of cheese covered under this research study are defined as follows:



Unprocessed cheese

Processed cheese

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Global Cheese Market by Geography



The different geographies covered under this research study are defined as follows:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

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