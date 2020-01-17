Cheese Powder Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on global "Cheese Powder Market (Type - Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, American Cheese, Gouda Cheese, Cheese Blends, and Other Types; Application - Household Consumption, and Industrial Consumption; Sales/Distribution Channel - Wholesalers, and Retailers): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report finds that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in terms of value over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



Cheese Powder Industry is Driven by Factors Such as Rapid Urbanization Along with the Rise in Fast Food Sector



Cheese powder is made by spray-drying fresh cheese and also known as dehydrated cheese. The global cheese powder market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization along with the rise in the fast-food sector. Its substantial application scope in convenience food and dairy products is contributing to the growth of the market.



However, the growth in the global cheese powder is likely to be restrained by factors such as lack of awareness about the usability of cheese powder, and expensive production processes. Despite the headwind, initiatives and new strategies by cheese powder manufacturers to enhance regional business will provide a good opportunity for the growth of the market. Moreover, the demand for cheese powder is increasing, in applications such as dairy products, bakery and confectionery, snacks, processed cheese, Sauces and dressings, household consumption and others will promote the growth of the market.



Cheese Powder Market: Segmentation



The report gives an in-depth analysis focuses on opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report on the global cheese powder market covers segments such as by type, by application, by sales/distribution channel.



Based on type the sub-markets include Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, American cheese, Gouda cheese, cheese blends, and others. Cheddar cheese is a good source of protein and calcium and it also contains essential nutrients such as phosphorus, zinc, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and vitamin A. Changing tastes, westernization of food meals, social gatherings, increasing influence of dairy products in consumer diets and higher disposable income is popularizing cheddar worldwide, which in turn impacting the growth of the global cheese powder market. Mozzarella cheese is known as curd cheese that can be sliced for use in food products. Growing deficiency for biotin among pregnant women has led to an upsurge in demand for mozzarella cheese in the food and beverage industry. A blended cheese is an easy way to create flavor and its use is on the rise due to the manufacturers' ability to create certain small batches of blends.



Based on the application, the sub-markets include household consumption and industrial consumption. Industrial consumption includes bakery and confectionery, sauces and dressings and spreads, snacks, and others. Cheese powder market size from bakery applications may grow steadily over the forecast period due to the increase in consumption bread, spreads, and biscuits. Cheese powders are used in confectionery applications to enhance ingredient flavor and are expected to influence the global cheese powder market over the forecast period due to increasing health and nutritional concerns. Based on channel distribution, the sub-markets include supermarkets, convenience stores, dollar stores, and others.



Key Players in the Cheese Powder Market



Major key players in the market are Land O'Lakes, Inc., Kraft Foods, ADM, Lactosan A/S, Kerry Group, Aarkay Food Products, Kanegrade Limited, Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc, Dairiconcepts, L.P, All American Foods. In December 2018, European dairy cooperative Arla Foods made an agreement with multinational confectionery, food and beverage company Mondeléz International ("Mondeléz") to acquire its processed cheese business in the Middle East region, which is currently licensed under the Kraft brand.



North America is Expected to be the Largest Market for Cheese Powder Over the Forecast Period



Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest market for cheese powder over the forecast period. Currently, the USA and Canada are observing an increasing demand for cheese powder due to the increased disposable income, changes in lifestyle and eating patterns. Parmesan cheese powder is anticipated to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period in this region.



