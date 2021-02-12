New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cheese Powder market was valued at USD 480.66 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 720.65 Million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.96%. Cheese powder is a rich powder obtained from cheese culture, salt, and other ingredients. It resembles the typical cheese in flavor but contains lower moisture. Cheese powder is generally used as a suitable dairy flavoring in the preparation of biscuits, snacks, soups, and sauces. It is also an essential food ingredient in daily life. The main products from producers are cheddar, American, gouda and mozzarella etc. For instance, in February 2018, the Government of Japan granted a supplementary budget of US$ 2.9 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF), out of which US$ 141 million was aimed at supporting domestic production of consumer-oriented natural cheese in Japan.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



By Type, Parmesean is projected to be the fastest growing in the industry. The consumers are increasingly demanding fresh and authentic flavors, natural ingredients, and prefer spending on high-quality soups, sauces, and dressings for better taste, texture, and appearance. This has led to an increased demand for parmesan cheese powder in soups, sauces, and dressings industry due to its authentic taste.



Currently, cheddar is the most significant share in the industry growth. After cheddar, mozzarella dominates the industry, increasing consumption of pizza in emerging economies of the APAC segment is expected to boost the growth of the market internationally



By Application, Sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments is projected to have the largest market share owing to increase in usage of these powder along with the consumption with pasta, vegetables, pizza, and casseroles. With the increasing consumption for fast food in Asia Pacific, the demand for these type in sauces, dressings, dips, and condiments is projected to grow at the highest rate in this region over the coming years.



Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global cheese powder market due to rapidly growing fast-food industry and changing dietary preferences of people in countries like China, India, and Australia that has led to an increased demand for cheese powder in the region. Furthermore, key players in this market are focusing to establish their position in these developing nations



Land O' Lakes, Inc. (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Kraft Heinz Company (US), ADM (US), Lactosan A/S (Denmark), Aarkay Food Products Ltd. (India), All American Foods (US), Commercial Creamery Company (US), Kanegrade Limited (UK), and DairiConcepts, L.P (US).



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Cheddar



Mozzarella



Parmesan



American Cheese



Blue Cheese



Other



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Conventional



Organic



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Bakery & Confectionery



Sweet & Savory Snacks



Sauces, Dressings, Dips, And Condiments



Ready Meals



Other



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cheese Powder Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Cheese Powder Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Cheese Powder Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Cheese Powder Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Cheese Powder Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



