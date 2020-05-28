Chef by Chef Software to Be Listed as a Top Player in the Configuration Management Software Market on 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2020 -- Chef by Chef Software will be listed as a top player in the Configuration Management Software segment on 360quadrants. Chef Configuration Management Software is a DevOps based platform that uses a pure-Ruby, domain-specific language (DSL) for writing system configuration recipes. Chef software allows different organizations to deploy configuration automation via built-in integrated validation subsets.Chef is used to contouring the task of configuring and maintaining a company's servers and manage business processes effectively without any downtime or interruptions. Chef Configuration platform can integrate with almost every physical, virtual and cloud-based platform such as Internap, Amazon EC2, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud, OpenStack, SoftLayer, Microsoft Azure, and Rackspace to automatically provision and configure new machines.



Recently, Chef has made a number to enhancement into its newly introduced Chef Enterprise Automation Stack (EAS) that offers secure infrastructure and applications in any environment. Chef Enterprise Automation Stack new capabilities include Application Operations Dashboards, new Migration Accelerators and seamless management of Chef Infra and Chef InSpec using Chef Habitat.The enhanced Chef EAS offers a unified stack to enable the Coded Enterprise, integrating automation engines for infrastructure, security, applications and providing a clearly defined process for collaboration through code. Chef pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Configuration Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 32 companies in the Configuration Management Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



Along with the listing of Chef Configuration Management Software 360Quadrants has worked on listing Aegis, AzStudio, Azure Automation, BackBox, CFEngine, Coveralls, Fugue, HashicorpTerraform, NixOS and OCS Inventory NG among others as the top vendors in the Configuration Management Software. The platform will also provide the most granular Configuration Management Software comparisons between vendors.



Configuration management software is the task of tracking and controlling changes in the software applications and their infrastructure to ensure that configurations arein a trusted state. Configuration management practices include tracking, conducting changesand revision control made to applications during the development process. It covers changes typically made by a system administrator or development team. Configuration management software maintains an accurate historical record of system state which is useful for project management, auditing, and debugging. The software can integrate with version control systems, software testing products, bug tracking tools, and other software development tools.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in Configuration Management Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Configuration Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



