Chef Charlie Trotter Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Chef Charlie Trotter has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Chef Charlie Trotter

Rarely does a Bachelor of Political Science pursue a career in culinary arts. Self-taught in a mountain of cookbooks without a formal culinary education, Charlie Trotter was preparing meals for his friends and roommates and to test his culinary skills, he began catering parties for fiends and family.



In 1987 Trotter opened the “Charlie Trotter's” restaurant in Chicago with his father Bob Trotter as a partner. Ten years later, Restaurant Magazine rated his restaurant as the 5th best in the United States and 30th in the world. In 2010, Michelin awarded Trotter two stars.



Chef Trotter has a strong philanthropic sense and founded “Charlie Trotter's Culinary Eduction Foundation” in 1999, an organization that supports the culinary pursuit of students in he Chicago area and has raised over one million dollars. He has received awards at the White House from both President Bush and Colin Powell for his work with his Culinary Education Foundation. In 2005, he was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award by the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Another Humanitarian of the Year award followed in 2012 by the James Beard Foundation.



Trotter is the author or 14 cookbooks and the TV host of the nationally aired PBS cooking series “The Kitchen Sessions with Charlie Trotter” as has a line of organic gourmet foods distributed nationally.



In August of 2012, Trotter closed his Chicago restaurant to pursue other avenues in life. Chef Trotter transformed the dining scene for Chicago if not the nation.



About Culinary Hall of Fame

