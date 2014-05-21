Chef Diane Young Looks to Raise $25,000 via Indiegogo to Start Manufacturing House of CeCe's Organic Hot Pepper Sauce

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- House of CeCe’s, a startup specialty hot sauce company located in Charlotte, North Carolina; offers many varieties of sauce flavors that will enhance the dishes to a true southern perfection. The sauces combine the taste of savory, herbs and fresh organic chopped (Homegrown) peppers such as Habanero, Thai Chili, Jalapeno, Bell Pepper, Smokin' Ed's Carolina Reaper Pepper, and Chipotle into a hot pepper sauce that can give an added boost to Buffalo wings, hamburgers, French fries, lasagna, quiches, sandwiches, barbecues and more.



About House of CeCe’s

The sauce was created by Ms. Young while working at a 500 Fortune company in Charlotte, NC. Ms. Young worked as a Chef in the company café that serves over 500 customers on a daily basis. There were several customers that had requested something spicier and hot to heat their food for flavor. Therefore, she created a hot pepper sauce with natural peppers and spices. This hot pepper sauce recipe later became CeCe’s Hot Pepper Sauce. Afterwards, many customers requested the sauce by name.



The Work

The House of CeCe’s has worked to create a hot pepper sauce with intense flavor of savory, heat and spices that can be mass manufactured in the United States of America; and adapted to be produce in large quantities (FDA approval and Health Inspection completion).



The team members have personally invested funds to create an actual product for customers. However, they will need additional funds to get their sauce into households across America. Therefore, they need the extended funds for:



1) Producing the first variety batches of sauces;

2) Manufacturing the initial run of packaging bottles with labels;

3) Improving the company’s online presence; and

4) Packaging, storing, and delivering our products to our future customers



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gh5X6R