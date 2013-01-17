Chef Emeril Lagasse Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that Chef Emeril Lagasse has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Chef Emeril Lagasse

Chef Emeril Lagasse was born in 1959 in Fall River, Massachusetts to a Canadian father and a Portuguese mother. While earning a scholarship as a percussionist in 1978, his passion for cooking led him to attend the Johnson & Wales College of Culinary Arts, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate in 1990. His catchphrases of “Bam”, “kick it up a notch” and “feel the love” are known to millions of food-loving Americans.



Lagasse describes his cuisine as a different interpretation of Creole influenced by the Asian, Portuguese and Southwestern cuisines. With this formula, Chef Lagasse cooked up an estimated 50 million dollar net worth.



As a tireless philanthropist, Lagasse contributes time and resources to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and the Emeril Lagasse Golf Tournament where he has raised more than 2.5 million for Johnson & Wales students.



Lagasse's home base is New Orleans, La.



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



