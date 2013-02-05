Chef Gordon Ramsay Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the Chef Gordon Ramsay has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About Chef Gordon Ramsey:

If it was not for a serious knee injury, Gordon Ramsay may well have had a career playing for the Glasgow Rangers soccer team. Instead, at age 19, Ramsay pursued a culinary career in London where he worked in a series of restaurants. Subsequently, his cooking career took him to the French Alps and Paris where he trained under Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon, both Michelin-starred chefs.



In 1993, Ramsay became a partner and head chef of the Aubergine restaurant in London which went on to win two Michelin stars. His next endeavor, the restaurant Gordon Ramsay, went on to win three Michelin stars. At the age of 35, Ramsay opened a string of restaurants around around globe. In 2006, Queen Elizabeth II presented Ramsay with the “Order of the British Empire” for services to the hospitality industry.



Now a television chef celebrity, Ramsay's top-rated shows, Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen and Master Chef air in more than 200 countries. His obsession for perfection often leads to confrontations with his kitchen staff and contributes to the media appeal.



His autobiography, “Roasting in Hell's Kitchen” has become a bestseller around the world. There is no signs of Ramsey's empire slowing down anytime soon. Plans for more restaurants around the world along with season two of “Hotel Hell” are on the agenda for 2013.



About Culinary Hall of Fame

